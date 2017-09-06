Tom Osborne talks about the importance of mentoring at TeamMates breakfast

Dr. Tom Osborne made a stop in the Panhandle this morning, but he wasn’t their to talk about Husker Football; rather to encourage people to step up and make a difference through the TeamMates program.

The Nebraska legend spoke to a crowd this morning at the Gering Civic Center about the importance of mentoring area students.

The former Husker Football Coach and TeamMates founder was the keynote speaker for the Scotts Bluff TeamMates breakfast on Wednesday.

TeamMates pairs area students seeking an adult mentor with volunteers hoping to make a positive impact on young lives. Osborne says the statewide program was founded in 1998, and in that time more than 8,000 students have been positively influenced by their mentors.

The time commitment can be minimal- 30 to 60 minutes a week- but the difference a mentor can have on a student can make a world of difference for both the mentee and the mentor.

Osborne also says he is excited that Goshen County just launched a TeamMates chapter, expanding the reach into Wyoming. TeamMates also has chapters in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa.

For more information on how you can get involved in being a mentor, you can go to www.teammates.org or contact Maurie Deines at 225-2997 or Glenda Ehler at 641-6499