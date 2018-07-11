class="post-template-default single single-post postid-322779 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Tompkins and Couse named United Way Campaign Co-Chairs

BY Ryan Murphy | July 11, 2018
Home News Regional News
Tompkins and Couse named United Way Campaign Co-Chairs
Ferguson/KNEB/RRN

A new chapter for the United Way of Western Nebraska begins, as the new chairs for the 2018-2019 campaign are introduced.

During today’s Pace Setter Kickoff Luncheon in Scottsbluff, Becca Tompkins and Doug Couse were announced as this year’s Campaign Co-Chairs.

This year’s theme is Teaming Up for a Better Tomorrow and the  fundraising goal is $335,000. Couse says that money goes a long way in helping the many agencies they support.

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s marquee event- the Rubber Duck Dash- will be held July 21st, and ducks are available for purchase at Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments