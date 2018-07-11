Tompkins and Couse named United Way Campaign Co-Chairs

A new chapter for the United Way of Western Nebraska begins, as the new chairs for the 2018-2019 campaign are introduced.

During today’s Pace Setter Kickoff Luncheon in Scottsbluff, Becca Tompkins and Doug Couse were announced as this year’s Campaign Co-Chairs.

This year’s theme is Teaming Up for a Better Tomorrow and the fundraising goal is $335,000. Couse says that money goes a long way in helping the many agencies they support.

The United Way of Western Nebraska’s marquee event- the Rubber Duck Dash- will be held July 21st, and ducks are available for purchase at Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff.