Final Supermoon of 2019 Tonight Coincides with Spring Equinox

The third supermoon of 2019 on Wednesday is not only the last supermoon of the year, but is also the first supermoon in nearly 20 years to fall on the spring equinox.

And KNEB Meteorologist Don Day says conditions tonight will be good for viewing.

Day says a supermoon means the moon is a little closer to the earth. The moon is usually about 240,000 miles away from Earth, but at perigee this month, it will come within about 223,300 miles of our planet, according to NASA.

Day says it’s going to rise from the due east and will begin to crack the horizon around 7 p.m. He says skies will be clear, so it should be a great opportunity to take some spectacular photos.

March’s full moon is sometimes called the “worm moon,” because according to folklore tradition, it occurs at a time when the frosty ground is melting and earthworms start to emerge.

The vernal equinox will officially arrive at 3:58 p.m. MT on Wednesday, less than four hours before the full supermoon.