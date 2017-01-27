Top officer in Colorado National Guard is retiring

The top National Guard officer in Colorado is retiring.

Lyman, Nebraska native Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards, Colorado’s adjutant general, will step down March 31.

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Edwards’ retirement Thursday.

Edwards has held the job since 2007, overseeing more than 5,300 Army and Air national guard personnel.

They respond to domestic emergencies and can be called to active duty for combat and other roles.

Hickenlooper will appoint Edwards’ successor. A search is underway.

Edwards is a 43-year military veteran and a 1973 graduate of the Air Force Academy. He was a command pilot with more than 4,600 military flight hours, including 135 combat hours.

He has flown the A-7, F-4, F-16 and other aircraft.

Hickenlooper expressed gratitude for Edwards’ service.