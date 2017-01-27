class="single single-post postid-211431 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Top officer in Colorado National Guard is retiring

BY Associated Press | January 27, 2017
Major General H. Michael Edwards

The top National Guard officer in Colorado is retiring.

Lyman, Nebraska native Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards, Colorado’s adjutant general, will step down March 31.

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced Edwards’ retirement Thursday.

Edwards has held the job since 2007, overseeing more than 5,300 Army and Air national guard personnel.

They respond to domestic emergencies and can be called to active duty for combat and other roles.

Hickenlooper will appoint Edwards’ successor. A search is underway.

Edwards is a 43-year military veteran and a 1973 graduate of the Air Force Academy. He was a command pilot with more than 4,600 military flight hours, including 135 combat hours.

He has flown the A-7, F-4, F-16 and other aircraft.

Hickenlooper expressed gratitude for Edwards’ service.

