Top Story #2… Bass Pro Shops purchases Cabela’s

The city of Sidney is still wondering how many jobs will be lost in their community after the sale of Cabela’s to Bass Pro Shops. The announcement was made October 3rd that the Springfield, Missouri based firm and Cabela’s will combine in a $4.5 billion deal. It is expected to be finalized by shareholders early next year.

Cabela’s employs about 2,000 people in Sidney, which has about 7,000 residentsGovernor Pete Ricketts met with Sidney and Cheyenne County leaders shortly after the announcement and told KNEB News now is the time for the state and local leaders to work hard on convincing Bass Pro Shops to continue operations in Sidney.

Bass pro founder Johnny Morris indicated at an employee meeting it was important to Jim Cabela to keep a presence in Sidney at some level, but could not commit to what that meant. The Cabela’s call center in North Platte would remain and the call center for the club card in Lincoln would remain there with Capital One running back room operations.