Top Story #3, Prairie Center wildfire

A fire that burned an estimated 25,000 acres along the northern borders of Goshen and Sioux County killed more than 100 cattle tons of hay and destroyed nine outbuildings. The Prairie Center Fire was believed to have been caused by a lightning strike near Lingle July 11th, and escalated with high winds the next day.

Goshen County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeremy Wardell said it was the largest fire he has been involved with. Wardell said, “The weather conditions were prime for this…. low humidity, constant 30 mile per hour winds with gusts to 60 miles per hour. The fire spread fast, it burned hot and it was very, very dangerous.”

Firefighters from Goshen County, Platte County, Laramie County, Niobrara County, Sioux County, Scottsbluff County, the Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming State Forestry Division and Camp Guernsey fought the fire.

The damage to the ranching community in the area, in particular six landowners, was so significant that major relief efforts were organized by banks and other residents in the area.