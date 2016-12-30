Top Story #4……Flooding issues temporarily close Riverside Park and RDC

Spring rains and releases from North Platte River reservoirs caused flooding issues in the region for several weeks.

The river levels in May were close to the record heights in 2011, and caused low land flooding that resulted in the temporary closure of Riverside Park and the Riverside Discovery Center.

A plan put into place by Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl and Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman directed the water from the zoo back toward the river, and it was able to reopen.

The high water levels also threatened a water transmission line that if lost would have left Gering without about half of its water supply.

Gering Public Works Director Pat Heath directed a four day effort to restore the north river bank west of the Avenue I bridge to protect the line after the water levels got within 15-20 feet of the line.

The line takes water from the city’s well field west of Scottsbluff to Gering.