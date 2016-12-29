Top Story #6……. Scotts Bluff County Jail Saga

The difficulties in managing the Scotts Bluff County Jail is the #6 story for 2016.

The problems began in June when Board Chair Mark Masterton announced the closure of the juvenile operation so there was more room to hold adult prisoners in order to keep in compliance with Nebraska Jail Standards. Masterton said it was a matter of efficiently using the beds they had.

Masterton also announced shortly afterwards the commissioners were suspending Equine Therapy Director Steve Smith for possible improprieties, which Smith denied. But in late June Smith was terminated for personnel issues not associated with the investigation.

The county opened the juvenile operation again in September but then quickly shut it down again two weeks later because of the constant overcrowding in the adult section of the facility. The commissioners then talked about expanding the jail, but they suspended discussions about that in December to re-evaluate the overcrowding situation.

The Commissioners also hired a new jail director, Joseph Gaul, after Ron Johns retired in May.