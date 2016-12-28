Top story #7 …..CSC football player dies

A Chadron State College football player died this summer as the result of complications from a heart disease that impacts many African-American athletes.

Twenty-year-old Eric Goll was taken Aug. 11 from a practice field to Chadron Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug says a pathologist concluded that Goll died as a result of exercise-related sudden death associated with a sickle cell trait, with a contributing condition of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Sickle cell trait is a blood disorder, and hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a thickening of the heart walls that can block blood flow.

Friends, fellow athletes and college staffers gathered to remember Goll a week later. Head Coach Jay Long said Goll kept teammates smiling. Goll said, “I think Eric would have enjoyed the stories and it was also an opportunity for the guys to share something special they hold in memory of Eric.”

Several teammates related tales of Goll’s appetite and of his dancing in the weight room.