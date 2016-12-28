Top Story #8 …. Rough Economy

A lagging ag sector led to a difficult year economically for many producers and business in the North Platte Valley and our #8 overall story for 2016

Commodity prices were down in almost every ag sector, which made it tough to make a profit even when the crops themselves and the yields were pretty good and the cost for energy was respectable.

The cattle market even saw an up and down year, and Lex Madden at Torington Livestock indicated the negative national election might have had something to do with it.

Madden said, ” I think it put people in a foul mood and made the whole industry, bankers, and producers nervous, not knowing what to do. Now that the election is over, the attitude in the whole agricultural sector is a lot better.”

SWBC had four different rounds of layoffs that reduced their workforce from 300 to 200 people. The layoffs were the result of the loss of two clients, but Executive Vice President Cory Jefferies told KNEB News this fall the company is now in the position where they can take care of all of their existing clients without further reductions.

And after serving the Scottsbluff area for years, the Kmart store closed its doors earlier this month following a liquidation sale. Howard Riefs, the Director of Corporate Communications for Sears Holdings said the number of lost jobs was not publicly available.