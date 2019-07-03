Torrington attorney, Municipal Court Judge disbarred

The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an order disbarring a Torrington, Wyoming attorney for having a consensual sexual relationship with a client, and taking steps to conceal it.

According to a Wyoming State Bar news release, the order of disbarment for Gregory L. Knudsen, who also served as the City of Torrington’s Municipal Court Judge, is effective July 15, 2019.

Court documents say the action stemmed from Knudsen’s conduct entering into a sexual relationship with a client in May of 2018 , failing to withdraw from representing the client, advising the client to conceal evidence of the relationship and knowingly making a false statement of material fact to Bar Counsel after a complaint was filed in March of this year.

The Bar’s release says Knudsen agreed to the disbarment, which was recommended to the Supreme Court by the Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

He was ordered to pay an administrative fee in the amount of $750.00 and costs of $50.00 to the Wyoming State Bar.