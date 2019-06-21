Torrington attorney named to fill Circuit Court judicial vacancy for Goshen Co.

A private attorney and Municipal Judge in Torrington has been selected to be a Circuit Judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Goshen County.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon today announced Nathaniel Hibben will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Randal Arp. Hibben previously served as a public defender and as Deputy Goshen County Attorney.

Gordon cited Hibben’s work with the state bar, and his experience in civil, financial and agricultural law in announcing the appointment.

The three candidates for the post included Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Supreme Court Clerk Patricia Bennett.

Hibben has lived in Torrington with his wife and four children since 2009.