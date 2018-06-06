class="post-template-default single single-post postid-315738 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Torrington council approves new Police Chief

BY Kevin Mooney | June 6, 2018
The Torrington City council has approved Glenrock Police Chief Tim Hurd as their new permanent Police Chief.

Mayor Mike Varney all four council members voted  to OK his recommendation without hesitation.

Varney says he is relieved a process that has taken close to two years is complete and thanked the two men who served in an interim capacity during that time period.

David Hulshizer had accepted the job last month but a week later he told the city he was declining the position due to personal reasons.
Varney says Hurd had no problem being the second choice and in hindsight he believes the hiring of Hurd, with over 30 years of law enforcement experience, turned out to be the best thing for Torrington.

Hurd will be sworn in July 3rd and start in his new position July 9th.

