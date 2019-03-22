Torrington driver uninjured in crash that killed California man

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released information regarding a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday morning on Highway 85 south of Lusk.

Troopers say a 2018 Nissan Sentra driven by 29-year-old Ezquiel Castillo of Merced, California was driving northbound and failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right and crossed over the center line. The Nissan entered the southbound lane and collided with 2016 Peterbilt 379.

Castillo and his front seat passenger were wearing their seat belts, but back seat passenger Adam Castillo was not buckled up, and died from injuries he sustained at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Peterbilt has been identified as 63-year-old Martin Reed of Torrington. Reed was wearing his seat belt and not injured in the crash.

Driver fatigue on the part of Castillo is being investigated as a contributing factor.

This is the 34th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 17 in 2018, 19 in 2017, and 10 in 2016 to date.