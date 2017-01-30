Torrington hospital welcomes first baby of 2017 last week

The arrival of Torrington Community Hospital’s New Year’s baby of 2017 on January 24 may seem a little late, but for Nolan Thomas Maestas, the event came a little early.

Coulter Cooper and Matthew Maestas of Torrington welcomed their son into the world at 4:06 p.m. January 24 – four weeks before his due date of Feb. 24. He weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 18 1/8 inches long.

Cooper, who works at Community Hospital as an ultrasound technician, said she hoped she could deliver her baby in Torrington, but had been unsure due to health complications. In December she had pre-term labor and was told to be on bed rest. If Nolan came prematurely, Cooper would have delivered the baby out of town in a hospital that has specialized care for premature babies.

Nolan held out long enough that Cooper was able to deliver him in Torrington with her physician, Bonnie Randolph, MD. “Because I work there, it made things more comfortable. I know everyone and just love the hospital,” she said. “Everything was just amazing.”

Nolan is the grandson of Tom and Cindy Cooper and Pam and Matt Hebbert, all of Gering, and James and Tania Arnold and Dora Maestas all of Denver.

The family was presented with a gift basket on behalf of the hospital in honor of having the first baby of 201