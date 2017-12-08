Torrington interim Police Chief mulling offer to make it permanent

Torrington Mayor Mike Varney says Lt. Doug Weeks is mulling over an offer to make him the permanent Police Chief after he has served in that capacity on an interim basis for over a year.

Weeks was appointed the interim chief in late October 2016 after former Chief Eric Sharp was fired when he failed to report his involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

Varney says the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police screened five applicants for the Police Chief Position and recommended Weeks for the position. Varney said after meeting in executive session Tuesday evening the city council recommended Varney offer the job to Weeks.

But Varney said Weeks wanted to talk the offer over with family and told the mayor he would have a decision by Tuesday of next week.