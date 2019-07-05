Torrington man dies in June 29 accident with vehicle going into a canal

The investigation continues into the death of a Torrington man whose body was found in a Goshen County irrigation canal last weekend.

According to a release from the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a report of a motor vehicle in a canal in the area of the dump last Saturday.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that a Goshen County resident was still in the canal. County Coroner Darrin Yates identified the man as Richard Johnson of Torrington following notification of family.

In addition to Goshen County Sheriff’s Deputies, members of the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department Dive Team also responded to the scene.