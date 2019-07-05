class="post-template-default single single-post postid-394198 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Torrington man dies in June 29 accident with vehicle going into a canal

BY Scott Miller | July 5, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Torrington man dies in June 29 accident with vehicle going into a canal

The investigation continues into the death of a Torrington man whose body was found in a Goshen County irrigation canal last weekend.

According to a release from the Goshen County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to a report of a motor vehicle in a canal in the area of the dump last Saturday.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that a Goshen County resident was still in the canal. County Coroner Darrin Yates identified the man as Richard Johnson of Torrington following notification of family.

In addition to Goshen County Sheriff’s Deputies, members of the Torrington Volunteer Fire Department and Scottsbluff Fire Department Dive Team also responded to the scene.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments