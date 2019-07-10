Torrington man facing felony charges stemming from February incident

A 31-year-old Torrington man has been arrested this week in connection to a series of incidents that transpired back in February.

Jonathan Latham will make his first appearance Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court on charges including Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Back on February 6th, Scotts Bluff Deputies received a call about a BWM involved in an accident on County Road F in Scotts Bluff County. Deputies learned that the driver was Jonathan Latham, and had earlier been involved in a domestic disturbance , was making suicidal threats and was armed with a handgun.

The deputy followed the footprints leading away from the accident and found a bloody sock with a loaded gun in side of it. 300 yards away they found Latham hiding in a duck blind.

Inside the blind where Latham was found they found a backpack with items including 3.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Court documents show that a warrant for his arrest was issued one week later, and was served on July 9th.

Bond in this case has been set at $175,000 at 10%