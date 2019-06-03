Torrington man killed in fiery Kansas collision

A 53 year old Torrington man was killed in a fiery crash 2 miles west of Parsons in southeast Kansas Friday when a westbound pickup truck crossed the center line of a rural highway and struck a semi head on.

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed to KNEB News that Harry Pierce of Torrington was driving a 2002 Peterbilt when it was struck head on by the GMC pickup driven by 39 year old Jetmore, Kansas resident Steven Bradford.

The crash resulted in both vehicles bursting into flames and both drivers involved died at the scene.

The Patrol says the highway was shut down until Saturday morning.