class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293387 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Torrington man one of three finalists for Wyo Secretary of State

BY Associated Press | February 26, 2018
Home News Regional News
Torrington man one of three finalists for Wyo Secretary of State

The Wyoming Republican Party has sent Gov. Matt Mead
three nominees to fill the vacant secretary of state position.
The nominees are Ed Buchanan of Torrington, Darin Smith of Cheyenne and Richard George of Cody.

The three were selected over the weekend from eight applicants for the job.Â Mead will appoint the new secretary of state who will serve out Ed Murray’s remaining term.

The job opened when Murray abruptly resigned on Feb. 9 after two women accused him of sexual misconduct that they said occurred more than 30 years ago.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments