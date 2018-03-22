Torrington man pleads guilty to aggravated homicide by vehicle

A 22-year-old Wyoming man has pleaded guilty to aggravated

homicide by vehicle in the death last year of another man that occurred while fleeing police at a high speed.

Tyler Lane, of Torrington, entered the plea in Albany County District Court on Wednesday. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors will recommend that Lane be sentenced to boot camp instead of prison.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. on March 10, 2017, when Laramie police attempted to stop a speeding vehicle without its headlights on.

Court documents say Lane, who was driving the vehicle, sped away before the vehicle crashed on an Interstate 80 on-ramp.

A passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Nathan Pieper, of Casper, died as a result of the accident.