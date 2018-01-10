Torrington names Interim Police Chief

Torrington is still in need of a permanent Police Chief, but now they have one on an interim basis.

Torrington Mayor Mike Varney confirms Assistant Chief Michael Matthews has agreed to take the position until a permanent chief is named.

Matthews had decided to stay in his current position when Mayor Mike Varney offered him the Interim Chief position following the dismissal of former Chief Eric Sharp in October, 2016 . But now that former interim Chief Doug Weeks has decided not to take the job on a permanent basis, Varney says Matthews indicated he was ready.

Varney says former Police Chief Billy Janes is assisting in recruiting candidates for Police Chief on a permanent basis and they have a May timeline for naming someone.