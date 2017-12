A Wyoming prison inmate who was confined at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington has died after a lengthy illness.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says 81-year-old Paul C. Alberts died Sunday.

Alberts was serving a life sentence for the 1979 abduction and murder of a 9-year-old girl in Casper.

Corrections officials say an autopsy has been ordered in accordance with department policy.