Torrington Western Sugar Factory to remain open for fall campaign

The Western Sugar Factory in Torrington, Wyo. received some good news in the past couple of weeks.

The factory will now run into May and then be ready for the fall’s sugar beet campaign.

Mike Varney, mayor of Torrington said they learned of the extended stay about two weeks ago, when Torrington’s Utility Superintendent, Dana Yountz gave him the news.

“He said it looked like the plans were just like they were last year to go ahead and run the factory,” Varney said. “I was elated to say the least.”

In a perfect world Varney would like to see Western Sugar keep the Torrington factory for a safety net and do some upgrades to keep it going.

The Torrington Western Sugar factory has been running through the 2016 harvest.

The factory had been expected to close in November. Construction delays and weather at the Scottsbluff factory, kept the Torrington factory open into 2017.

The beet campaign in both Scottsbluff and Torrington is almost complete.

“We’ll finish up slicing beets in the next week,” said Jerry Darnell, Western Sugar vice president of ag in the South Region. “Then we’ll have our juice run in both factories. Torrington should run through May and Scottsbluff will produce white sugar all summer long.”

The Scottsbluff factory is in the process of going through the beet piles that are left. The beets that have spoiled will be used for cattle feed.

While the beet growers had a record year in beets and great sugar content. Darnell said they have had to discard more beets than normal and that will affect the producers bottom line.

The rocky performance of this past year is not likely to dissuade growers from planting sugar beets this year.

“We’ll have most of the contracts in place by the first of April and things are looking fairly good for next year,” said Kendall Bush, president of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Growers Association. “If we can get 2016 behind us, I think 2017 looks pretty positive the market is kind of picking up for sugar and that is a plus.”

The sugar beet growers will begin to plant in mid to late April if all goes well with the weather.