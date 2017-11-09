Tough times for restaurants, The Shed to close Saturday night

The difficult times for local restaurants continues, as The Shed in downtown Scottsbluff on 16th Street will be closing after business Saturday night. It will be the third restaurant to close in the last two weeks

Dustin and Meredith Lee reopened the restaurant, formerly called the Woodshed, in November of 2015. But Meredith says the overhead is more than what they are making and they don’t want to go into a lot of debt.

Meredith said she loved her customer base, but she just needed more people eating at the restaurant. Lee said she doesn’t believe it was the food or the service, but it was just time to “close this chapter.” Lee didn’t rule out opening another restaurant in the future.