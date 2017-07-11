Tourism officials preparing for as many as 15,000 visitors during solar eclipse

Local tourism officials are thinking 8-10,000 and maybe as many as 15, 000 people will be here August 21st to view the Solar eclipse.

Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Karla Niedan-Streeks says lodging and camping numbers of up to 4,500 people and reasonable guesses on one day visitors are the basis for their projections.

Niedan-Streeks believes the area will see a lot of people from the front range who will determine Scottsbluff-Gering is the closest and best place to see the eclipse. She also notes there will be a lot of international visitors here, as well as people from the science community and NASA observing and conducting experiments.

Niedan-Streeks says there are plans to host 4,000 people at the Five Rocks Amphitheater, 3,000 at Landers Field and another 1,500 at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.