Tourism officials seek tips to promote local Agri/Eco Tourism

Scottsbluff Visitors Bureau Director Brenda Leisy is among tourism officials attending a three day Agri/Eco Tourism Workshop underway this week in Ord.

The annual event brings tourism industry professionals together to learn about the resources available to agri/eco tourism businesses, get some behind-the-scenes tours and network with other Nebraskans in the industry.

Leisy tells KNEB News she hopes to bring back valuable ideas on how to boost similar tourism opportunities right here in the Panhandle. “Part of the reason that we look at agri/eco tourism as being important in Nebraska, and especially western Nebraska, is because a lot of people visiting our area don’t get to work on farms”, says Leisy, “They don’t understand what farm life is all about, what ranch life is all about or they don’t have the birds like what we have in our area.”

John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director said attendees are getting a glimpse of what it’s like to run a successful agri/eco tourism business and will be able to gather insights they can take back home with them to help start or grow their own business.