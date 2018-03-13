class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Track at Bearcat Stadium to get facelift this summer

BY Ryan Murphy | March 13, 2018
The Scottsbluff Public School District has announced that this summer they will be refinishing the track at Bearcat Stadium.  

The project will include resurfacing all runways and the installation of two new runways on the north side of the track.  

In order to ensure the safety of our students and the public as well as ensure that the project is completed on time, Bearcat Stadium will be closed to the public from June 4 through August 10th.

The facility will be opened for the West Nebraska All Star Game and the game will be held there as scheduled on June 9th.  

