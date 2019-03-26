Tracy Byrd to perform at the Midwest Theater in June

Tracy Byrd is marking 25 years since his first big hit and to celebrate the special occasion, he’s returning to the road for a tour that finds him performing all over the United States for the first time in several years. His tour will stop in Scottsbluff on Tues., June 11 for a concert at the historic Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

The country hitmaker first reached No. 1 in 1993 with “Holdin’ Heaven,” and he followed up with a string of hits that included “Watermelon Crawl,” “Big Love,” “I’m From the Country,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo,” “Drinkin’ Bone,” and “The Keeper of the Stars,” which won ACM Song of the Year honors in 1996. He’s released 34 singles and ten studio albums, four of which have been certified gold, one platinum and one double platinum by the RIAA.

MEMBERS ONLY PRE-SALE for members of the Midwest Theater: Wed, March 27, 10:00am (Limit 2 per membership, members may also purchase up to additional 4 tickets at non-member price during the MEMBERS ONLY pre-sale). Tickets for the general public go on sale Wed. April 3, at 10am

Individual tickets: $40 for Members

$45 for Non-Members

VIP Meet & Greet pass: $25 have an opportunity to have your photograph with Tracy and get his autograph (a limited number M&G passes are available)

To Purchase Tickets: Stop in at the Midwest Theater 1707 Broadway, Scottsbluff, Call 308-632-4311, buy online (or get more info) at MidwestTheater.com.

Tracy Byrd’s performance is sponsored by: Douglas Kelly Law Office, Sandberg Implement, The Hampton Inn & Suites, Nebraska Arts Council, and The Nebraska Cultural Endowment