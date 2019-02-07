Traffic stop for speeding in Scottsbluff leads to drug bust for Colorado man

A Colorado man faces a Feb. 11 preliminary hearing on a felony drug charge after a traffic stop earlier this week uncovered a significant quantity of methamphetamine.

Robert Broderick, 54, of Broomfield, Colo. was arrested mid-day Tuesday by Scottsbluff Police after he was stopped for speeding on 25th Street just west of the football stadium.

In court documents, officers say Broderick kept his right arm close to his side when exiting his car for a search, and a pat-down search uncovered a pipe with a white residue.

A search of the vehicle uncovered three baggies and a plastic container with a total of 124 grams of a crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for meth, as well as a digital scale.

Broderick was taken into custody and is charged with possession 24 to 140 grams of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class 1C felony.