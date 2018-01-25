Traffic stop on I-80 uncovers 227 pounds of marijuana

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Alaska man and seized 227 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Ford Expedition speeding near mile marker 389 on I-80, west of Lincoln. Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana.

The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered several bags full of marijuana. In total, NSP discovered nine bags containing 227 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $681,000.

The driver, Randy Yang, 24, of Alaska, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana – more than one pound, Possession With Intent to Deliver, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Yang was also cited for speeding.

Yang was lodged in Seward County Jail.