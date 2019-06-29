Trails West YMCA Camp Cabin Named After Massey Family

Trails West YMCA Camp was the site for a celebration on June 27, 2019, as the Scottsbluff Family YMCA Board of Directors presented the Massey family with the honor of having a cabin named after them.

YMCA CEO, Conrad Bostron led the celebration by saying, “The Massey families have been long time supporters for our YMCA & our communities, so our board would like to show our appreciation by dedicating this cabin to them and from this point forward, it will be referred to as, the Massey Family Cabin.”

Julie Marshall, YMCA Chair, added “The Massey families have generously given their time, talent and resources for over 75 years. It’s that ongoing kindness that we are most grateful for. Not only have they given to multiple projects over the years, they’re active in the Y still to this day. John Massey has served as a past chairman of the board, and swims at the Y almost daily. His wife Megan participates in Group Fitness classes regularly. And Sandy Massey has also served on the board of directors for years.”

John Massey, honored with the recognition, said, “Our entire family is genuinely pleased with this honor. We’re truly touched and humbled by the recognition given to us by the Scottsbluff YMCA. Five generations of our family have been involved in the Y. We continue to support and participate in the Y as it is a gem in our community.”

“We feel fortunate to have been able to grow up in a wonderful community and know it’s important to ‘give back’” said Sandy Massey, adding, “Our grandfather Jack Elliott was involved with the YMCA around its inception and the 5th generation of our family- my brother Jim’s granddaughter, now attends the YMCA Pre-school program (see picture of Elliott Massey at preschool attached). The YMCA has been very important in building strong families in our community. We are pleased to be involved with the YMCA as a means of giving back to our community and are honored to have a YMCA camp cabin named after our family.”

The Massey Family Cabin is available for families to rent, complete with a small kitchenette and has the most amazing & peaceful view there is in the panhandle. Trails West Camp is a hidden treasure in our community and can offer so many different amenities to businesses, churches and individuals.

The YMCA- For Youth Development, For Healthy Living, For Social Responsibility.