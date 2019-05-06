Travel and Tourism Week kicks off in Scotts Bluff County

National Travel and Tourism Week was officially kicked off locally Monday morning at Scotts Bluff National Monument.

County Board Chair Ken Meyer read and signed a proclamation, which was then signed by Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman and Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales declaring May 5th through 11th as National Tourism Week locally.

This is also the Scotts Bluff National Monument’s 100th anniversary, and Superintendent Dan Morford told those in attendance the Monument was a stopping point last year for 147,000 visitors from across the United States and the world. “As Scotts Bluff National Monument moves forward into the next 100 years of visitor service, we hope to strengthen and create new relationships that will keep our community strong and vibrant,” says Morford.

The ceremony Monday morning kicks off a full week of activities and events that will highlight and recognize tourism efforts in our area.