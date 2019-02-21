Traveling water exhibit to open at Legacy of the Plains Museum

The Smithsonian Museum is coming to Legacy of the Plains Museum, or rather the Smithsonian Museum on Main Street (MoMS) traveling exhibit, “Water/Ways” will open on Saturday Feb. 23, at the LPM in Gering.

“Last June it went on display in Valentine, and we thought, oh it’s going to be forever until it gets here,” said Amanda Gibbs, director at the LPM. “But all of a sudden it’s here.”

The traveling exhibit has been moving across Nebraska and will have its final stop in Gering Feb. 23 – April 13.

Each Saturday from February to March the museum will host two programs dealing with water.

For opening day “The Water System & High Plains Aquifer,” will be presented by Dave Wolf with North Platte Natural Resource District at 10 a.m., and in the afternoon at 1 p.m., will be “Snap Shots in One Place: An Image of Scotts Bluff National Monument,” presented by Scotts Bluff National Monument Volunteer Jerry Lucas.

Gibbs the exhibit allows visitors to explore the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality.

Legacy of the Plains Museum and the surrounding community was chosen by Humanities Nebraska to host “Water/Ways” as part of the Museum on Main Street program.

For more information on the “Water/Ways” exhibit and upcoming programs contact the museum at 308-436-1989.