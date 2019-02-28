Trevino sentenced to 10-20 years in Scotts Bluff Co. drug case

A Scottsbluff woman has been sentenced to not less than 10 and not more than 20 years in prison on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, 10 to 27 grams.

Anna Marie Trevino, 54, had pleaded no contest last month in a plea deal that reduced the charge from possession of more than 140 grams of meth, which would have carried a term of 20 years to life in prison.

In court documents, police say they found 8 ounces of methamphetamine packaged in 57 individual bags, as well as drug paraphernalia and packaging materials during a search of her residence on Marcus Drive in Scottsbluff August 1, 2018.

Trevino was given credit for 211 days time served during sentencing Wednesday by Scotts Bluff County District Court Judge Leo Dobrovolny. A 2002 Ford pickup seized at the time of her arrest was ordered to be sold, with half the proceeds going toward her court costs, and the other half to the county drug law enforcement and education fund.