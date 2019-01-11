Tri-City Roadrunner service hits1-year anniversary

County transit officials say the first year of operation for the Tri-City Roadrunner service has been a learn-as-you-go experience, and they’re pleased with the progress of the program.

About 1,800 to 2,000 passengers have been using the service in any given month, and Scotts Bluff County Transit Administrative Assistant Curt Richter says officials really don’t see any changes to routing in the near future.

“Unless we could come up with some other funding engines, right now we’re just focused on the fixed-route service and getting it really fine tuned”, says Richter, “and then hopefully that will parley into more ridership and that will allow us to leverage more funding.”

In addition to switching to a two-year budget, Richter says another challenge is finding and retaining drivers who can run the buses on the program’s schedule. He says they have lost a number of drivers due to retirement, and sometimes finding replacements has become an issue.