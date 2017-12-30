Tri-City Roadrunner to begin service January 10th

A ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled to celebrate the launch of Scotts Bluff County’s newest way to get around town.

The Tri-City Roadrunner will begin it’s fixed route service on January 10th, and at 10:30 a.m. that day there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Scotts Bluff County Public Transit Bus Barn on Rundell Road.

There will be two bus routes that run throughout Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown, with more than 130 stops for its patrons.

For more information about the Tri City Roadrunner, you can head to their website.