Tri-City Roadrunner up and running

The Tri-City Roadrunner public bus service is off and running.

Corianne Donahue told KNEB News the four twelve-passenger buses began serving the 130 stops throughout Scottsbluff, Terrytown, and Gering at 6:30 this morning. The buses run on the orange and blue routes until 6:30 in the evening Monday through Friday.

Each bus will take an an hour to quickly move through the 130 stops that include WNCC, Regional West, Monument Mall, and main grocery stores. Fares start at just $2 and monthly passes for $45. Information on the detailed bus routes and stops can be found at www.TriCityRoadrunner.com

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the kickoff of the Tri-City Roadrunner was held Wednesday morning in Gering.

Donahue says the service will also continue to serve the county’s rural communities. It’s recommended you call the Tri-City Roadrunner phone number, 436-6687, 24 hours in advance to make an appointment for service.