Tri-State Canal to fill for irrigation season

BY Chabella Guzman | May 7, 2017
Irrigation Canal located in Morrill, Neb. RRN photo

Farmer’s Irrigation District will begin filling the Tri-State Canal with water on Monday, May 8.

Water will be released at 5 a.m. and it will take two days for the water to reach the end of the Bayard Division.

“We’ll start running laterals and probably around the (May) 11, delivering water to the landowners,” said Kevin C. Adams, general manager of Farmer’s Irrigation.

The district is on schedule for an early run, as it usually tries to get water in the canal by May 10, for hay, wheat and beets.

Even with a couple of days of rain and snow, the heat from the weekend will dry out a lot of the topsoil.

“With the heat the top few inches where they are planting will dry out a bit, so we may see some landowners irrigating some young beets,” he said.

Adams added, to be sure to call the Farmer’s Irrigation District office at 308-632-4921, for ditch rider numbers or call them direct to be sure to have water available when you need it.

