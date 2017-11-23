class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273803 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Trial date scheduled in former coach’s sex assault case

BY Kevin Mooney | November 23, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Trial date scheduled in former coach’s sex assault case
Booking Photo provided by Goshen County Sheriff's Office

A trial date has been set for a former Southeast High School assistant coach who entered a not guilty plea last week to a charge of third degree sexual abuse of a minor by a person in authority .

36 year old Michael Booth will appear for trial April 16th and 17th in Goshen County District Court. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled March 19th where Goshen County District Court Judge Pat Korrell will talk to the attorneys involved .

Court records say Booth is accused in an incident that occurred this past May in the victim’s vehicle at the Pavilion parking lot on the County Fairgrounds.

The documents say Booth and the victim confirmed the sex took place during separate interviews with a Sheriff’s investigator. The victim told the investigator she felt pressured to have sex and Booth told her at a sports camp a month later that he was having marital problems at the time.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments