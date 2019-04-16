Trial dates set for Torrington stabbing suspects

Trial dates have been set for the brother sister duo charged in a December stabbing outside of a Torrington bar.

Adam and Amy Palomo are both charged with Aggravated Battery stemming from a December 6th assault outside of the Mint Bar.

Adam Palomo is accused of stabbing a man in his abdomen with a knife and Amy Palomo is accused of using a knife on a woman who sustained cuts on her legs and arms.

A two day trial for Amy Palomo has been set for June 5th and 6th, while Adam Palomo is set to stand trial later that month.

If convicted they could each face up to 10 years in prison.