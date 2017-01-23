class="single single-post postid-210287 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Trial for Burger King burglary suspect set to begin Tuesday

BY Dave Strang | January 23, 2017
Jury selection was underway Monday for the trial of 43 year old Anthony De Los Santos, who is charged with the Christmas Day 2015 burglary of the Scottsbluff Burger King restaurant.

Scottsbluff Police reported someone had broken into the 27th Street location sometime on December 25th and stole a safe containing more than $7,000.

De Los Santos was arrested after video surveillance helped authorities develop him as a suspect, and an assistant manager at Burger King confirmed the suspect was her brother, Anthony.

De Los Santos was arrested in late July of 2016, and charged with felony burglary.

The scheduled two day trial is expected to get underway Tuesday morning. If convicted, De Los Santos could be sentenced to serve up to 4 years in prison.

