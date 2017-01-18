class="single single-post postid-209232 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Trial scheduled for Box Butte County man accused in the murder of his brother

BY Kevin Mooney | January 18, 2017
The trial for a Box Butte County man charged with the murder of his brother is scheduled to start February 21st..

William Reed, who is charged with second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felon, appeared for a pre-trial hearing Wednesday morning in Scotts Bluff County District Court. The charges stem from an incident April 22nd of last year at the Scottsbluff residence of 41 year old Christopher Reed.

William Reed allegedly used a folding pocket knife to stab Christopher multiple times. Police have not listed a motive for Christopher Reed’s death, whose body was found in a Scottsbluff residence after neighbors reported seeing the defendant come out of the house screaming with blood on him.

