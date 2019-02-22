Trio charged following WING Drug Task Force activity at Gering house

Three people are facing charges following a Wednesday afternoon search of a Gering residence by the WING Drug Task Force.

Court records say during the search of the house on S Street, approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine was found in a black coat investigators believe belonged to 42 year old Ronny Murphy of Sidney. Murphy was arrested and is charged with possesion of meth 28 to 139 grams, a class 1C felony.

Also arrested were 27 year old Tyson Bockhaun and 22 year old Jesika Gillett, both of Gering. Investigators say they found items related to distribution of narcotics in Bockhaun’s room, including a large amount of cash and pay/owe slips. He’s been charged with distribution of a controlled substance, a class 2 felony.

Gillett was arrested after officers found a straw on her person that contained a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. She’s been charged with class 4 felony possession of a controlled substance

All three were scheduled to appear this morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.