Troop of five chimps ready for the public at Riverside Discovery Center

A troop of five adult chimpanzees have been getting acclimated at the Riverside Discovery Center Zoo and will be introduced to the public this Saturday.

The RDC is one of 30 U.S. zoos that participate in the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan. This troop was recommended to be relocated to Scottsbluff from the Yerkes National Primate Research Center at Emory University.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says the group has adjusted very well to their new surroundings. he adds that because they were already a troop, they basically just needed to adjust to the change of location together.

The public opening for the chimpanzee exhibit will be Saturday morning at 9:30 am. Mason also noted the zoo’s Splash Pad is now officially open for the summer.