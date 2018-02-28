class="post-template-default single single-post postid-293857 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Trooper says student at center of superintendent’s case

BY Associated Press | February 28, 2018
Garden County Courthouse/ Wikimedia Commons

OSHKOSH, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state trooper says the 8-year-old child cited
in a school superintendent’s assault case is a student in her district.

Court records say 61-year-old Paula Sissel is charged with misdemeanor assault stemming from a Nov. 13 incident. Sissel is scheduled to be arraigned April 5 in Garden County Court in Oshkosh.

Patrol Sgt. Brian Eads  said Wednesday that it’s his understanding the assault occurred when Sissel was attempting some corrective action with the student. He wouldn’t release the student’s name or say whether the child is a boy or girl.

District officials say Sissel remains in her post as superintendent of the Garden County Schools district.

