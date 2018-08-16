Troopers complete Sheridan County special DUI operation

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Troop E – Scottsbluff removed 4 impaired drivers from the road during an extended special enforcement operation in Sheridan County.

The enforcement, which ran from July 1 through August 15, focused on enforcement of drunk or drugged driving.

Sheridan County is not listed as a priority county by the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office, but the high rate of alcohol-related fatality crashes has outpaced the rest of the Panhandle region for the last several years.

In addition to removing 4 impaired drivers from the road, troopers also issued 47 citations for speeding, four for driving under suspension, and three for open container of alcohol. The 13 troopers that participated also made 8 arrests for drug offenses, arrested 5 individuals with active warrants, and made 3 additional felony arrests.

This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $12,650 from NDOT-HSO.