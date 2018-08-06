Troopers Find 46 pounds of methamphetamine in I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three people and seized 46.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Friday evening on Interstate 80 near Omaha.

Troopers saw an eastbound 2006 Mercedes SUV following too closely near mile marker 436. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 46.5 pounds of methamphetamine hidden under the floorboards. A small amount of marijuana was also found. The estimated street value of the methamphetamine is $400,000.

The driver, Erminia Everett, 19, and passengers, Marcos Lee, 18, and Evan Adamson, 19, all of Minnesota, were arrested for possession with intent to deliver and no Drug Tax stamp. All three were lodged in Sarpy County Jail.