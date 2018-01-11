Troopers find 526 pounds of marijuana during I-80 traffic stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two men from California and seized 526 pounds of high-grade marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The stop occurred just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper observed an eastbound truck failing to signal and having improper lighting near mile marker 370.

During the stop, an NSP K9 detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from the rear of the truck.

Troopers then conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered 17 boxes of high-grade marijuana with a total weight of 526.2 pounds. The drugs carried as estimated street value of $1.5 million.

NSP arrested 27-year-old Robert P. Rahon of Sacramento and 38-year-old Felice M. Giorgetti of Huntington Beach. The charges they face include: Possession With Intent to Deliver and No Drug Tax Stamp.

Both men were lodged in Seward County Jail.