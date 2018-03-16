Troopers recover stolen car; driver arrested on several charges

A 47-year-old Panhandle man has been charged on a variety of counts stemming from a Wednesday afternoon arrest.

Court documents say Troopers received a report of a stolen Ford Taurus out of Sioux County. The driver, Steven Magdaleno, had reportedly been involved in a disturbance earlier in the day in Harrison, and was seen driving southbound on Highway 71.

Troopers contacted Magdaleno and arrested him for possessing a stolen motor vehicle. At the jail, a standard field sobriety test was administered, and Magdaleno told authorities that he had used methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Additional charges of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Protection Order Violation were also filed; Magdaleno will make his first appearance on the charges Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.